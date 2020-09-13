Superior Health Foundation hosts annual gala in honor of mental health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Health Foundation hosted their annual gala at Northern Michigan University.

Organizers and members of the foundation gathered in-person while others joined virtually.

The night featured a silent auction and the benefits will go towards combating mental health issues. Prizes include diamond earrings, bed and breakfast and golf packages.

Superior Health Foundation executive director, Jim LaJoie, said this cause needs attention now more than ever.

“We realize that is a big, big issue, but it’s even bigger now with COVID-19 and the pandemic,” LaJoie said. “We feel our responsibility and obligation to do our part to kind of give back and really put some needed resources into that.”

Great Lakes Recovery and Healthy Youth Coalition of Marinette and Menominee Counties will receive $10,000 each.

