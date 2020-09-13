Sunday: Patchy AM fog and NW breezes under a mix of clouds & sun
Swim risks along the Lake Superior shores of Marquette & Alger counties from breaking waves and dangerous currents.
Residual moisture from overnight storm system will produce areas of patchy fog throughout the UP Sunday morning, dissipating into the midday hours. With the storm system exit comes a strong northwest wind current that can gust over 20 mph. Per the NWS, a moderate swim risk is in place for Marquette County and a high risk for Alger County as Lake Superior’s high level waves crash onshore via the powerful winds. Pleasant weather with mostly sunny skies and calmer wind expected for Monday, with storm systems looking to produce rain back to the UP midweek and also the weekend.
Sunday: Chance AM showers east/AM patchy fog UP-wide, NW breezes 10-25 mph, mix of clouds & sun late
Highs: 60s-70s in the interior south
Monday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, warmer, breezy SW winds 10-25 mph
Highs: 70s
Wednesday: Chance showers, breezy NW winds 10-20 mph
Highs: 60s-70s in the interior south
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 50s-60s
Friday: Increasing clouds late
Highs: 60
Saturday: Chance showers
Highs: 60s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.