Sunday: Patchy AM fog and NW breezes under a mix of clouds & sun

Swim risks along the Lake Superior shores of Marquette & Alger counties from breaking waves and dangerous currents.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Residual moisture from overnight storm system will produce areas of patchy fog throughout the UP Sunday morning, dissipating into the midday hours. With the storm system exit comes a strong northwest wind current that can gust over 20 mph. Per the NWS, a moderate swim risk is in place for Marquette County and a high risk for Alger County as Lake Superior’s high level waves crash onshore via the powerful winds. Pleasant weather with mostly sunny skies and calmer wind expected for Monday, with storm systems looking to produce rain back to the UP midweek and also the weekend.

Sunday: Chance AM showers east/AM patchy fog UP-wide, NW breezes 10-25 mph, mix of clouds & sun late

Highs: 60s-70s in the interior south

Monday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, warmer, breezy SW winds 10-25 mph

Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Chance showers, breezy NW winds 10-20 mph

Highs: 60s-70s in the interior south

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s-60s

Friday: Increasing clouds late

Highs: 60

Saturday: Chance showers

Highs: 60s

