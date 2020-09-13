Advertisement

Runners participate in ‘virtual’ Marquette Marathon

Runners take off at the starting line for the virtual Marquette Marathon.
Runners take off at the starting line for the virtual Marquette Marathon.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 12, 2020
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -

This time of year is usually a busy racing season in Marquette, and one big race that didn’t happen this year was the Marquette Marathon; at least not traditionally. One small group of runners still ran the course, bibs and all.

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the virtual Marquette Marathon took off, heading down the traditional course, the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

“It really would have been nice if we would have been able to hold the event this year, but, we have to remember safety for everybody and as runners, health and safety is one of the things at the top of our list,” said runner Nancy Krusic.

For Bill Sved, who helped throw together the impromptu race, not running the Marquette Marathon would have been unthinkable.

“I’m one of two people that’s run every one of the Marquette Marathons so it just kind of makes sense to do that marathon course,” said Sved.

It wasn’t the usual crowd, just 9 runners doing the full marathon, and a handful doing a half, but it was time spent together, something that has been missing for many this year.

“With all the running getting canceled this year, I was just craving company,” said Krusic.

And although it was just a small friendly group, runners say there were still able to focus in and compete at their highest level mentally.

“When I do a marathon I just want to get out and do the best that I can,” said Karen Nelson. “It’s nice to have crowds, but it’s also nice to not have those crowds too and just to get in my own zone and do what I need to do to finish.”

Runners crossed the finished line at Blackrocks Brewery early in the afternoon, ending the friendly exhibition.

