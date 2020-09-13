Protest held in Iron Mountain to raise awareness for the ‘Save Our Children’ movement

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A protest against sex trafficking and pedophilia was held in Iron Mountain this afternoon in support for the Save Our Children movement.

Protesters gathered in downtown Iron Mountain across from City Hall in hope of bringing awareness to the movement.

Amanda Gagne, the protest organizer, said the movement is being joined by people all over to save the children.

“It’s a movement of parents, adults, who are trying to stop pedophilia from becoming a sexual orientation. They’re also doing a movement trying to stop people from being sex trafficked.”

Gagne said the save our children movement became popular on social media after the Jefferey Epstein arrests and petitions were created to lower the age of consent.

“They’re trying to lower the sex age of children. Some countries are trying to go as low as 4 years old. That is going to put our children at risk,” she said.

And while protesters gathered for the save our children movement, protester, April Donovan, said there’s more than children who need saving.

“The elderly are being trafficked through the court systems with fraudulent guardianships and conservatorships. They’re taking advantage of them. My mother was a victim of that as well and she died in hospice under stealth euthanasia,” Donovan said.

And to shine light on the issue, protester Amanda Trusky said to continue speaking up about the movement.

“Just speak out for those who cannot. Whether it be elderly, infants, toddlers, so that we are aware and that we are making a movement to brighten everyone’s eyes,” Trusky said.

Gagne said the best way you can support the save our children movement is to talk about it and sign petitions.

