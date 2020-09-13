Prison officer struck in the head while breaking up a fight
Published: Sep. 12, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Branch Prison officer is recovering after an inmate attacked him Saturday.
According to Marquette Department of Corrections, around 12:45 p.m., the officer was attempting to break up a fight between two level V prisoners when he was struck by a homemade prison weapon during the incident.
The officer was sent to the hospital to be treated for a wound to his head and a concussion.
No other information has been provided.
