Prison officer struck in the head while breaking up a fight

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Branch Prison officer is recovering after an inmate attacked him Saturday.

According to Marquette Department of Corrections, around 12:45 p.m., the officer was attempting to break up a fight between two level V prisoners when he was struck by a homemade prison weapon during the incident.

The officer was sent to the hospital to be treated for a wound to his head and a concussion.

No other information has been provided.

