Advertisement

Prison officer struck in the head while breaking up a fight

Jail generic
Jail generic(AP)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Branch Prison officer is recovering after an inmate attacked him Saturday.

According to Marquette Department of Corrections, around 12:45 p.m., the officer was attempting to break up a fight between two level V prisoners when he was struck by a homemade prison weapon during the incident.

The officer was sent to the hospital to be treated for a wound to his head and a concussion.

No other information has been provided.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UDPATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 14 in Upper Michigan Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Two cases were removed from Dickinson County and one case was removed from Chippewa County.

News

Annual End The Silence Walk raising awareness for suicide prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Profits from t-shirt and raffle sales going to the Delta County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

News

NMU Wildcat Marching Band hosts first "Dome Show "

Updated: 3 hours ago
The “Pride of the North” performs first of three series to be shown virtually on the band’s Facebook page.

News

Organizer of the UP Football All-Star Game sentenced to federal prison

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
46-year-old Todd Goldbeck will be spending a year and one day behind bars.

Latest News

News

UPAWS holding Strut Your Mutt virtually this year

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The annual Strut Your Mutt fundraiser for UPAWS will be held virtually this year.

News

Negaunee High School class of 1969 challenges other classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The NHS class of '69 is challenging other classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater for repairs for a collapsed roof.

News

NMU Marching Band prepared for first ever ‘Dome Show’

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The NMU Marching Band will be performing its first ever 'Dome Show' Saturday

News

Fall foliage begins in the Upper Peninsula

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Peak season can run from mid-September to mid-October.

Coronavirus

Mackinac Island ferry ride identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The possible exposure happened on the Shepler’s Ferry ride from St. Ignace to Mackinac Island on September 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

News

NMU President addresses future testing plans and exposure in his office

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The NMU President's office was exposed to COVID-19.