Advertisement

UPAWS holding Strut Your Mutt virtually this year

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter’s annual Strut Your Mutt fundraiser is virtual this year. Normally the event is held one day in Marquette, but this year it will be done virtually between September 12-19. During that time, pet owners need to register, collect donations for UPAWS and then share their pictures or video of their walk online.

“It’s a way for you to show off your pet, it’s a way to generate funds, it’s a way for us just to be more involved in the community obviously and most importantly the funds that we raise here go directly to our shelter provide and help get the animals adopted,” said Austin Loehr, Strut Your Mutt Fundraising Chair for UPAWS.

If you raise $75 you get the Strut your Mutt t-shirt. The top fundraiser gets a free Paws Park yearly dog park pass and a dog-themed gift package.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Negaunee High School class of 1969 challenges other classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The NHS class of '69 is challenging other classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater for repairs for a collapsed roof.

News

NMU Marching Band prepared for first ever ‘Dome Show’

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The NMU Marching Band will be performing its first ever 'Dome Show' Saturday

News

Fall foliage begins in the Upper Peninsula

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Peak season can run from mid-September to mid-October.

Coronavirus

Mackinac Island ferry ride identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The possible exposure happened on the Shepler’s Ferry ride from St. Ignace to Mackinac Island on September 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Latest News

News

NMU President addresses future testing plans and exposure in his office

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The NMU President's office was exposed to COVID-19.

News

Group hikes 15 miles in remembrance of 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The hikers walked from the Presque Isle Marina, through Washington Street, and along US-41 to honor those lost 19 years ago.

Coronavirus

UDPATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 30+ in Upper Michigan Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
One new death was reported in Delta County.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Blackrocks Brewery serving up brews originally made for UP Beer Fest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The 12th annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival may have been canceled, but that doesn’t mean the beer goes to waste.

News

Online art classes for school aged children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The classes are geared towards students from kindergarten to eighth grade.