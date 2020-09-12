UPAWS holding Strut Your Mutt virtually this year

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter’s annual Strut Your Mutt fundraiser is virtual this year. Normally the event is held one day in Marquette, but this year it will be done virtually between September 12-19. During that time, pet owners need to register, collect donations for UPAWS and then share their pictures or video of their walk online.

“It’s a way for you to show off your pet, it’s a way to generate funds, it’s a way for us just to be more involved in the community obviously and most importantly the funds that we raise here go directly to our shelter provide and help get the animals adopted,” said Austin Loehr, Strut Your Mutt Fundraising Chair for UPAWS.

If you raise $75 you get the Strut your Mutt t-shirt. The top fundraiser gets a free Paws Park yearly dog park pass and a dog-themed gift package.

