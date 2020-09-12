UDPATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 14 in Upper Michigan Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 14 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

Houghton county reported six new cases. Delta county added three cases. Two new cases were reported in Menominee County. Iron, Keweenaw and Marquette counties each increased by one new case Saturday. Two cases were removed from Dickinson County and one case was removed from Chippewa County on the MDHHS page.

No new deaths or recoveries were reported Saturday.

As of Saturday, September 12, at 6:00 p.m., there are a total of 1,252 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 765 are considered recovered and 20 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 10. Two of those patients are in the ICU. The MDHHS page wasn’t updated on Sept. 11 or Sept. 12.

Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. OSF St. Francis Hospital has one patient in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two COVID-19 patients, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 79,262 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.41% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 12.

Michigan reported 692 new cases Saturday, so the state’s total cases are up to 111,524. Thirteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,591 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 85,513.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.