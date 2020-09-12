Advertisement

Organizer of the UP Football All-Star Game sentenced to federal prison

46-year-old Todd Goldbeck will be spending a year and one day behind bars.
Goldbeck interviewing with TV6 and FOX UP(WLUC)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin man and organizer of the U.P. Football All-Star Game for high school players is going to federal prison.

Goldbeck was sentenced last month for committing perjury during a bankruptcy proceeding.

It was in connection to a sports complex Goldbeck was building in Jefferson, Wisconsin, near Madison.

According to the court record, the complex was never built and the project went over budget.

Goldbeck issued the following statement to TV6 and FOX UP:

In 2014, I decided to build a sports complex in my hometown of Jefferson, Wisconsin. It was my intent to promote health and wellness throughout the entire community with this new facility. After construction began, costs were more than expected and the lender eventually decided to stop the project before it was completed. Throughout the planning and construction process, there were many people involved and moving parts. Ultimately, when a project such as this fails, it can, and did, come to rest on my shoulders. As the owner, I take full responsibility for its failure, as well as the punishment I was given.

I apologize to my family, friends and the community in which this facility was to be built. Many relationships have been damaged beyond repair, and for that, I am sorry. Once this sentence has been served, I will move on with my life in a positive way. I will live a life of service, helping as many people as I can in the world with the skills that I have been blessed with. This process has been extremely difficult, but it has reinforced the importance of maintaining resiliency and faith during life’s inevitable trials and tribulations. I am grateful for those people in my life who have stood by me through this.

