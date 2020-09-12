NMU Wildcat Marching Band hosts first "Dome Show "

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU “Pride of the North” Marching Band, short band camp sessions notwithstanding, did not miss a step nor a beat at the Superior Dome Saturday afternoon.

The marching band performed its first ever ‘Dome Show’.

Guests of about 120 people attended the event, from members of the community to the parents of the band’s 48 freshman members.

The ensemble was essentially a full performance held at normal Wildcats football games.

The band played the familiar NMU fight song and “Hail Northern” to the delight of the audience, including NMU’s Director of Bands Doctor Stephen Grugin.

“I’m just really glad to see the audience here and I thought the band performed well if I say so myself! They put a lot of preparation into it and I’m just really proud of the band members. That’s what it’s really all about to me right now. Just to see what they’ve been able to accomplish and under these circumstances,” Dr. Grugin said.

The “Pride of the North’s” next shows at the Superior Dome are scheduled for October the 3 and 24. Viewers can watch the performances via the marching band’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.