NMU Marching Band prepared for first ever ‘Dome Show’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University marching band will be taking the field Saturday for a performance at the Superior Dome in Marquette. Friday evening they met for rehearsal outside the Berry Events Center.

This will be the first ever ‘Dome Show’ for the Marching Band. The show will feature the classics including the NMU fight song and ‘You Can Call Me Al’ by Paul Simon.

“Music is certainly important in times like this and other kinds of art, we’ve seen that since March, music and the arts has been really important to helping make people feel better, so that’s what we’re hoping, hopefully everybody will leave with a smile on their face,” said Dr. Stephen Grugin, Director of Bands for NMU.

The show begins at 1:30 p.m. at the dome. Those in attendance must wear a mask and remain socially distanced. A recording of the performance will be available online at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.