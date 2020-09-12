Advertisement

NMU Marching Band prepared for first ever ‘Dome Show’

The NMU Marching Band rehearsing before their first ever 'dome show'
The NMU Marching Band rehearsing before their first ever 'dome show'(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University marching band will be taking the field Saturday for a performance at the Superior Dome in Marquette. Friday evening they met for rehearsal outside the Berry Events Center.

This will be the first ever ‘Dome Show’ for the Marching Band. The show will feature the classics including the NMU fight song and ‘You Can Call Me Al’ by Paul Simon.

“Music is certainly important in times like this and other kinds of art, we’ve seen that since March, music and the arts has been really important to helping make people feel better, so that’s what we’re hoping, hopefully everybody will leave with a smile on their face,” said Dr. Stephen Grugin, Director of Bands for NMU.

The show begins at 1:30 p.m. at the dome. Those in attendance must wear a mask and remain socially distanced. A recording of the performance will be available online at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPAWS holding Strut Your Mutt virtually this year

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The annual Strut Your Mutt fundraiser for UPAWS will be held virtually this year.

News

Negaunee High School class of 1969 challenges other classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The NHS class of '69 is challenging other classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater for repairs for a collapsed roof.

News

Fall foliage begins in the Upper Peninsula

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Peak season can run from mid-September to mid-October.

Coronavirus

Mackinac Island ferry ride identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The possible exposure happened on the Shepler’s Ferry ride from St. Ignace to Mackinac Island on September 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Latest News

News

NMU President addresses future testing plans and exposure in his office

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The NMU President's office was exposed to COVID-19.

News

Group hikes 15 miles in remembrance of 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The hikers walked from the Presque Isle Marina, through Washington Street, and along US-41 to honor those lost 19 years ago.

Coronavirus

UDPATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 30+ in Upper Michigan Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
One new death was reported in Delta County.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Blackrocks Brewery serving up brews originally made for UP Beer Fest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The 12th annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival may have been canceled, but that doesn’t mean the beer goes to waste.

News

Online art classes for school aged children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The classes are geared towards students from kindergarten to eighth grade.