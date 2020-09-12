Advertisement

Negaunee High School class of 1969 challenges other classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater

Negaunee City Council will hold a meeting determining the fate and future of the historic Vista Theater .
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee High School class of 1969 is challenging other graduated classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater roof repairs. The roof collapsed suddenly in a rainstorm the morning of August 26.

Cost estimates for shoring up the remaining structure ahead of winter are around $100,000. When members of that class saw the price, they felt they could team up and help out.

“The Vista is so important to Negaunee with all the new productions they put on there, all of us who graduated from Negaunee High School from the time we were little kids going to matinees and then movie dates in the evening to these wonderful productions they put on, it’s a vital part of Negaunee,” said Fran Lukkarinen, NHS class of 1969.

The group is collecting donations through September 30.

