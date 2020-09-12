Advertisement

Annual End The Silence Walk raising awareness for suicide prevention

Profits from t-shirt and raffle sales going to the Delta County Suicide Prevention Task Force.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It is a call for action...a loud one instead of silence.

People came together this afternoon in Escanaba’s Ludington Park for the 12th annual End The Silence Walk, where people of all ages show up to raise the importance of suicide prevention.

“We picked the term ‘End The Silence’ to symbolize that some of those who struggle with mental health issues don’t always necessarily come forward and seek help,” said coordinator Nicole Potokar.

The walk was virtual this year because of Coronavirus concerns. However, that did not stop community members from buying t-shirts and participating in raffles, all to raise money for the Delta County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

A good number of attendees either had at least one family member or friend who died of suicide. One of those people was Kristi Lordson, who lost her sister in 2010 and brother in 2012.

“I think everybody needs to know that they are important,” Lordson said. "We are here for the ones we lost, but we are also here for you and anybody who is ever going through anything.”

Potokar says everyone who came to today’s walk, as well as past strolls, is expressing the same message to anyone who needs help.

“When they support the walk, they are coming together as a community,” she said, "and they are saying, ‘It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to reach out to me to lend a hand. It’s not shameful to struggle or to be dealing with pain. It’s not going to last forever.’”

Lordson, though, has a special and emotional note of her own.

“Every single thing you are feeling is valid,” she stated. "Just talk to somebody. You are allowed to have those feelings. We want to hear those feelings and to help you see the light.”

Organizers plan to hold the walk annually -- and hope more people will participate next year.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to dialhelp.org.

