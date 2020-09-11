UP firefighters head to the West Coast to assist those battling wildfires

(WLUC) - As hundreds of thousands of residents in Oregon are forced to flee their homes as deadly wildfires continue to grow, Upper Peninsula firefighters are doing their part to aid the effort to get these fires under control.

The Michigan DNR tells TV6, 18 DNR firefighters have been sent out west from the U.P., including three trucks with crews. Five trucks from lower Michigan have been dispatched to California.

Across the state there have been more than 50 out of state assignments this year, assisting efforts in Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Oregon.

As of last night more than 500,000 people had been evacuated in Oregon. That’s over 10-percent of the state’s 4.2 million residents.

