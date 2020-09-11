The Drug Store in Iron Mountain hold ‘drive-thru’ flu shot clinic

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Drug Store, hometown pharmacy in Iron Mountain, hosted a drive-up flu shot clinic Friday.

This provided a safe way for anyone to get a free flu shot. Cars parked around the Midtown Mall parking lot; People could stay in their cars to limit exposure.

“With the potential of COVID-19 out there, it’s just so important that everybody gets their flu shot this year. We don’t want to be dealing with the flu and the pandemic; That’s what they call a ‘twin-demic.’ That’s what we are trying to prevent here. We want everyone in the community to really consider getting a flu shot. It’s just more important this year, than ever,” said Steve Roell, The Drug Store pharmacy owner.

The Drug Store will be offering free flu shots for the next few weeks. Anyone can come to the pharmacy, during open hours to get one.

