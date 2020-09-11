Rain Overspreads Upper Michigan at the Start of the Weekend
Look for Clearing from the West During Sunday
Saturday: Showers likely and cooler
Highs: 50s to near 60
Sunday: Chance of morning showers east, breezy with clearing from the west
Highs: around 60 north into the 60s south
Monday: Sunny and seasonably cool
Highs: upper 50s to 60 north, 60s south
Tuesday: Chance of showers north early, then sunshine, breezy and warmer
Highs: around 70 into the 70s
Typical of fall, another cool-down is expected later in the week. During the transition, a period of rain is likely.
