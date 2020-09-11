Potential third party interested in Vista Theater after roof collapse

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council was updated on the Vista Theater Thursday during their meeting. The roof of the Vista Theater collapsed the morning of August 26.

Since then engineers determined the theater to be in good shape in a preliminary survey, but work must be done to shore up the remaining structure. The work has to be done quickly as winter approaches and the estimate is that about $100,000 is needed to prepare the building. City Manager Nate Heffron advised the council there is a potential third party interested in the property.

“My opinion on the matter is that we have a third party who is interested and we shouldn’t be trying to step on their toes right now, the party that is involved with this has strong interest in it right now, now, that doesn’t mean that it’s a cemented deal but they’ve indicated to me that they’re very interested,” said Heffron.

The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council or PAAC, the governing body for the Vista Theater, has a meeting on Monday dealing with the potential third party interested in the property. A Gofundme page has been set up for the Vista as well; so far they’ve raised about $10,000.

