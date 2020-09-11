Advertisement

Political signs being stolen from Marquette residents yards overnight

Joe Biden political signs are being taken from Marquette residents yards
Joe Biden political signs are being taken from Marquette residents yards(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette residents have seen their political signs stolen from their yards recently and now police are investigating.

Four residents on Magnetic Street have had nearly a dozen Joe Biden yard signs stolen in the past few weeks. The proptery owners say the signs are being taken under cover of darkness.

“The behavior here is completely counter productive to the aims, because that has only energized me, there are more signs where those came from, my next door neighbor is building a larger sign,” said Marquette Resident, John Jasinski.

“It doesn’t matter which political stance it is, there may be some of that, but the common thread is it’s happening at night, it’s very common to see during an election year,” said Detective Captain Greg Kinonen from the Marquette City Police Department.

Detective Captain Kinonen says it is considered a crime; larceny under $200. He added, when the signs are recovered they are returned when possible.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Potential third party interested in Vista Theater after roof collapse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A third party is potentially interested in the Vista Theater in Negaunee following a roof collapse.

State

Governor Whitmer announces new “Futures for Frontliners” initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Governor Whitmer announced a new initiative “Future for Frontliners,” which would offer free college tuition to frontline workers.

News

Escanaba School Board Nominees Q&A

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The community will vote on these candidates in the November election.

News

K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum planes vandalized

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The display of retired aircraft give visitors an intimate view into the former base’s rich history.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LMAS District Health Department: Be prepared for COVID-19, flu during National Preparedness Month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
We’re still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are reopening and the flu season is right around the corner.

State

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags in remembrance of 9/11

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Press Release

Great Lakes Conservation Corps offering free scrap tire hire hauling, recycling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
GLCC crews are available by appointment to pick up, haul, and properly dispose of a maximum of 10 tires per Marquette County residence for free.

Coronavirus

New MDHHS order to allow outdoor visits at residential facilities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
To address areas with higher levels of risk, the order allows local health departments to stop visitation if necessary.

News

NMU College of Business settles gender discrimination lawsuit with four female professors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
The college paid $1.46 million to professors Claudia L. Hart, Carol S. Steinhaus, Karin M. Stulz, and Margaret E. Vroman.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 25 Thursday in Upper Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan currently has 13 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Two of those patients are in the ICU.