Political signs being stolen from Marquette residents yards overnight

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette residents have seen their political signs stolen from their yards recently and now police are investigating.

Four residents on Magnetic Street have had nearly a dozen Joe Biden yard signs stolen in the past few weeks. The proptery owners say the signs are being taken under cover of darkness.

“The behavior here is completely counter productive to the aims, because that has only energized me, there are more signs where those came from, my next door neighbor is building a larger sign,” said Marquette Resident, John Jasinski.

“It doesn’t matter which political stance it is, there may be some of that, but the common thread is it’s happening at night, it’s very common to see during an election year,” said Detective Captain Greg Kinonen from the Marquette City Police Department.

Detective Captain Kinonen says it is considered a crime; larceny under $200. He added, when the signs are recovered they are returned when possible.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.