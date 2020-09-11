Online art classes for school aged children

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center in Escanaba is hosting online art classes starting September 15.

The classes are geared towards students from kindergarten to eighth grade. Registration is $50 and includes one on demand video every week for ten weeks as well as all supplies needed for the projects.

“Weather is always a factor when you live in the U.P. so if you can get quality art classes and workshops without having to drive in during a snowstorm, that’s a win for everybody. So, we really are looking out for our community at this time,” said Brianna Ecklid, Education and Marketing Coordinator for Bonifas Art Center.

To learn more or register for the online art classes, click here.

The staff at the Bonifas also invites you inside to see the UP Cycle art show before it changes on September 23.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.