NMU President addresses future testing plans and exposure in his office

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There was exposure of COVID-19 in the president’s office of Northern Michigan University earlier this week.

As a result the office is closed until September 18. Members of the office are, now, working from home.

NMU president, Fritz Erickson said, through contact tracing, the health department required some in the office to quarantine. Others, including the president, do not have to quarantine.

“They talked with this individual and said who were you close to for 15 minutes and they made that individual assessment as to who should be quarantined,” Erickson said.

Nonetheless, the university only has a total of eight active COVID-19 cases as of Friday. This is 0.11% out of the 7,697 population at NMU.

“We have the advantage, of many universities, because we made the decision back last spring to test everybody coming in,” Erickson said.

To continue to monitor the spread of the virus, surveillance tests will begin the week of September 14 and will continue throughout the semester.

Each week 250 to 300 students, faculty and staff will conduct a saliva test to detect asymptomatic spread of COVID-19. If tested positive, they’ll be sent to NMU Health Center for the next level of testing, isolation, contact tracing and quarantine, if necessary.

All in all, Erickson said he is proud of how the students are handling the new protocols put in place this year.

Keep track of COVID-19 cases on the NMU dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.