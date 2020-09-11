Negaunee Firefighter pays tribute to those lost on 9/11

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It might’ve been early in the morning, but Eric Pellinen braved the cold and the dark to raise a flag on Ladder 2308 in remembrance of those who lost their lives nineteen years ago during the September 11th attacks.

Pellinen’s been a firefighter with the Negaunee Fire Department for a little over twenty-five years; he was just six years into his career when he woke up one morning to watch, before he went to work, the broadcast that showed the world the tragedy in real time.

“It was surreal,” Pellinen says. “Everyone was mesmerized, just watching the T.V., watching the outcome of what happened.”

He started the 9/11 Tribute just four years ago, as a way for members of the community, as well as firefighters from Negaunee, and even neighboring towns, to come together and remember where they were, what they did, and what it was like on that day.

Pellinen remarked as well that the Negaunee Fire Department, like many local stations, is always in need of volunteers. He suggested any interested parties contact their local fire department and see what they can do to sign up.

In terms of the job, Pellinen said, "We do love the community support we get, and we do risk our lives. It might not seem like it, but we do, every day.”

