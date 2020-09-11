Advertisement

Michigan Tech hosts COVID talks

These Town Hall video conferences will discuss a different aspect of the pandemic.
The husky statue on Michigan Tech's campus dons a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In its continuing efforts to stay on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Tech will be hosting a series of talks over the next few months.

Every Thursday evening at 7pm, professors Steven Elmer and Caryn Heldt begin a Zoom conference, featuring a number of guest speakers to talk about one aspect of the COVID-19 epidemic. The speakers tune in from around the Keweenaw Peninsula to give their expert opinion on the pandemic.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is provide people with the information about COVID-19,” said Elmer. “We’re also trying to direct them to websites with credible information.”

Professor Elmer says the speakers are eager to provide the public with the right information, especially so much of it floating around from less than reliable sources.

“So our goal,” he said, “is to try to help listeners and viewers partition and tease out what information is credible and maybe information that’s not backed up by evidence or science.”

Chris Van Arsdale, Houghton County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, says there’s a lot of information that changes frequently, but he says that’s just the nature of new diseases.

“I know that’s been a frequent complaint of a lot of people: ‘Well, I thought at the beginning we had to do this and now it changed to this’,” he explained. “And that’s the nature of how science works: we learn more and we adapt our processes around it.”

Each week will cover a different COVID-related topic. On September 3rd, the topic was the role of public health in community protection. On September 10th, the series discussed how the community is preparing and putting emergency protocols in place.

“And what we’ve tried to do here is focus on, again,” said Ed Freysinger, CEO of the U.P. Health System Portage, “what do we believe are those good sources of information and what are the good items that are giving us direction?”

To join the Zoom meetings or catch up on talks from previous weeks, use this link: https://www.mtu.edu/health-research/covid19townhall/

