Michigamme Artisans Market rescheduled to Sunday

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - An event originally planned for Saturday in Michigamme has been rescheduled to Sunday.

Organizers of the Fall Artisans Market moved the event to Sunday due to Saturday’s rainy forecast.

The event, which includes concessions, will still take place outside in downtown Michigamme from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Live music will be played from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Greater Ispeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) says items available for sale include jewelry, jams, laser-engraved art, home decor, bead work, plants, knit items, blankets, baked goods and wood carvings.

Face mask and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

