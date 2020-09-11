Advertisement

Michigamme Artisans Market rescheduled to Sunday

Organizers of the Fall Artisans Market moved the event to Sunday due to Saturday’s rainy forecast.
Michigamme Township Fall Artisans Market flyer.
Michigamme Township Fall Artisans Market flyer.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - An event originally planned for Saturday in Michigamme has been rescheduled to Sunday.

The event, which includes concessions, will still take place outside in downtown Michigamme from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Live music will be played from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Greater Ispeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) says items available for sale include jewelry, jams, laser-engraved art, home decor, bead work, plants, knit items, blankets, baked goods and wood carvings.

Face mask and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

For more information, check out the Facebook event page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

