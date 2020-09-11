Advertisement

Marquette one of several UP football teams opting for helmet shields instead of masks

Marquette football will be wearing shields on their helmets this season.
Marquette football will be wearing shields on their helmets this season.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

It is now just a week until the high school football season, and practices are once again, looking a little different this year.

Governor Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday, mandating masks, or, upon further clarification, face shields during all sports activities if 6 foot social distancing can’t be observed. This of course includes the high contact sport of football.

Marquette Senior High School is just one Upper Peninsula school that ordered face shields for their players. The shields, that are installed right on the helmet, provide similar protection to a mask, and have the added benefit of making it easier for athletes to breathe. 140 shields were rush ordered and paid for thanks to the school’s boosters and sponsors.

“Whatever we could do to make that an easy transition, we were willing to do, and we just felt it was worth the effort and worth the money to spend,” said Marquette football head coach Eric Mason. “We’re going to give these kids what we can to give them the best experience possible, and I think that’s the way to go.”

Marquette begins their season next Friday, September 18 at home against Gladstone. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

