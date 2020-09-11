Man arrested on sexual conduct charges in Forsyth Township

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested at his residence at the Horseshoe Lake Campground in Forsyth Township on criminal sexual conduct charges.

David Beaudette was arrested by the Forsyth Township Police Department on Thursday. He is facing the following charges:

Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th degree

three counts of Selling/Furnishing Alcohol to a minor

The Forsyth Township Police Department is continuing this investigation in regards to any additional information concerning similar circumstances involving Mr. Beaudette. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Forsyth Township Police Department at (906) 346-9224

