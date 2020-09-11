Advertisement

Man arrested on sexual conduct charges in Forsyth Township

A man was arrested at his residence at the Horseshoe Lake Campground in Forsyth Township on criminal sexual conduct charges.
A man was arrested at his residence at the Horseshoe Lake Campground in Forsyth Township on criminal sexual conduct charges.
A man was arrested at his residence at the Horseshoe Lake Campground in Forsyth Township on criminal sexual conduct charges.(AP)
By Alex Clark
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested at his residence at the Horseshoe Lake Campground in Forsyth Township on criminal sexual conduct charges.

David Beaudette was arrested by the Forsyth Township Police Department on Thursday. He is facing the following charges:

  • Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th degree
  • three counts of Selling/Furnishing Alcohol to a minor

The Forsyth Township Police Department is continuing this investigation in regards to any additional information concerning similar circumstances involving Mr. Beaudette. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Forsyth Township Police Department at (906) 346-9224

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kildare Irish American Pub in Marquette listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Possible exposure dates and times include September 9 and September 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. both days.

Back to School & Beyond

Upper Michigan Schools look for substitute teachers, express concern

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
With increased teacher absences expected, due to COVID-19, the need for subs is even greater.

News

The Drug Store in Iron Mountain hold ‘drive-thru’ flu shot clinic

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The Drug Store will be offering free flu shots for the next few weeks. Anyone can come to the pharmacy during open hours to get one.

State

$4.7M in loans made to 71 businesses through MEDC Small Business Relief Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
To date, a total of 2,879 small businesses around Michigan have been awarded nearly $20 million in relief grants and loans through the program to assist with COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Latest News

News

Corps of Engineers: Great Lakes water levels remain high as fall storms approach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Water levels on lakes Michigan-Huron, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario declined during August and are expected to continue declining throughout the fall. The Lake Superior’s water level likely reached its peak in August and will begin its decline this month.

State

Consumer advisory: Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizers receive MDARD ‘stop-use’ order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development discovered the hand sanitizers do not meet the labeled alcohol content, a key ingredient in effective hand sanitizer.

News

Future is Digital Challenge offers free courses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The national Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) and the online learning platform Udacity are sponsoring the two-part initiative, designed to train rural Americans in new skills that will help them participate in the growing tech economy.

News

Michigamme Artisans Market rescheduled to Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Organizers of the Fall Artisans Market moved the event to Sunday due to Saturday’s rainy forecast.

News

Negaunee Firefighter pays tribute to those lost on 9/11

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Negaunee Firefighter Lt. Eric Pellinen discusses the annual Negaunee Firefighters' 9/11 Tribute, which he started four years ago to honor those lost, both civilian and first responders in the attacks nineteen years ago.

News

9/11 Firefighter Tribute

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Negaunee Firefighter Lt. Eric Pellinen discusses the annual Negaunee Firefighters' 9/11 Tribute, which he started four years ago to honor those lost, both civilian and first responders in the attacks nineteen years ago.