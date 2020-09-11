Advertisement

Mackinac Island ferry ride identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

The possible exposure happened on the Shepler’s Ferry ride from St. Ignace to Mackinac Island on September 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Mackinac Island Shepler's Ferry (Facebook)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACKINAC, CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - During case investigation and contact tracing, the LMAS District Health Department has identified a ferry ride to Mackinac Island as a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The possible exposure happened on the Shepler’s Ferry ride from St. Ignace to Mackinac Island on September 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The health department says the business has been cooperating fully with this investigation and was following all COVID-19 precautions.

If you were present at this location during the date and time noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of exposure please, contact your Primary Care Provider or your Local Health Department for further instruction.

For Mackinac County residents, call the LMAS District Health Department at 906-643-1100 x216. For Chippewa County residents, call the Chippewa County Health Department at 906-635-1566.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities and it is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings in public indoor locations and outdoors in crowded locations, wash your hands, maintain at least six feet of distance from those not in your household, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org or Chippewahd.com.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

LMAS District Health Department press release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

