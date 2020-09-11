Kildare Irish American Pub in Marquette listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bar and restaurant has been identified as s possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The Marquette County Health Department says through contact tracing, the health department found Kildare Irish American Pub to be a possible COVID-19 exposure site. The pub is located at 142 W. Washington Street in downtown Marquette.

The health department said possible exposure dates and times include September 9 and September 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. both days. Anyone who was there at that time is being asked to monitor for symptoms and contact your doctor if you become symptomatic.

More COVID-19 information can be found at mqthealth.org.

The MCHD recommends adhering to all social distancing guidelines, in addition to frequent hand washing and wearing a face mask in public, inside or outside. The health department also advised to avoid sharing items like water bottles and cell phones.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.