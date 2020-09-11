Advertisement

Kildare Irish American Pub in Marquette listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Possible exposure dates and times include September 9 and September 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. both days.
Kildare Irish American Pub in Marquette as seen during winter in March 2019. FILE.
Kildare Irish American Pub in Marquette as seen during winter in March 2019. FILE.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bar and restaurant has been identified as s possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The Marquette County Health Department says through contact tracing, the health department found Kildare Irish American Pub to be a possible COVID-19 exposure site. The pub is located at 142 W. Washington Street in downtown Marquette.

The health department said possible exposure dates and times include September 9 and September 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. both days. Anyone who was there at that time is being asked to monitor for symptoms and contact your doctor if you become symptomatic.

More COVID-19 information can be found at mqthealth.org.

The MCHD recommends adhering to all social distancing guidelines, in addition to frequent hand washing and wearing a face mask in public, inside or outside. The health department also advised to avoid sharing items like water bottles and cell phones.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

