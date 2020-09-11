Advertisement

Group hikes 15 miles in remembrance of 9/11

The hikers walked from the Presque Isle Marina, through Washington Street, and along US-41 to honor those lost 19 years ago.
Jacob Truttmann leads hikers along North Lakeshore Boulevard
Jacob Truttmann leads hikers along North Lakeshore Boulevard(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a display of remembrance of September 11, 2001, a group of hikers walked through Marquette Friday afternoon.

The group hiked 15 miles, carrying flags. They began at the Presque Isle Marina, made their way to Washington Street, traveled along US-41, ultimately ending up back at Presque Isle.

Organizer Jacob Truttmann says the goal of this memorial hike was to honor those who died when the twin towers fell.

“That night prior they went to bed, kissed their families, told them they loved them, and then the next morning their entire lives changed,” Truttmann said. “Their families' lives changed, their entire community changed, and the united states as a whole changed.”

Many participants were very young, or not even born, on 9/11. They say the event had just as much of an impact on their lives.

“Even though I wasn’t born yet, I know it’s an important day and it changed our nation,” said hiker Taylor Quirk. “Many lives were lost. It’s always a good thing to remember it.”

“I remember being in sixth grade and watching the twin towers fall on the old projectors,” said another participant, Skyler Rockey. “That’s one of the reasons why I served in the military.”

The message these hikers wanted to spread throughout Marquette is “never forget.”

“It’s the community coming together as a whole to show the families that we still support them, we still remember them, and we still honor the sacrifices that their families made,” explained Truttmann.

He hopes the hike ensured that those young and old alike remember those our country lost 19 years ago.

