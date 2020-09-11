Advertisement

Forest Park Volleyball Coach talks about wearing masks in matches

Trying to follow Governor Whitmer’s executive order
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Grethcen Whitmer’s latest executive order requires football, soccer and volleyball players and coaches to wear a mask not only at practices but as matches. That’s a fast turn around for soccer and volleyball teams who had contests Thursday night. Forest Park was on the road at Superior Central. Trojans Coach Bobbie Jo Anderson says her team will abide by the order.

