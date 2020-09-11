Fantastic Friday followed by soggy Saturday

A chilly morning is underway with temperatures in the low 30s for most areas. Frost Advisories expire by mid-morning. It’ll be a sunny and warmer day with highs more seasonal. Then, the nice conditions break down as our next system moves in tomorrow. Rain moves in during the morning starting in the west and becoming widespread. There will be times of moderate to heavy rain with rain amounts around half an inch to near an inch in some spots.

Today: Sunny, warmer, and practically perfect

Highs: Low to mid 60s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland

Saturday: Cloudy and rainy

Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Morning light showers north. Otherwise, clouds slowly clearing

Highs: Mainly 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

Highs: Upper 60s to near 70°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: Low to mid-70s, especially inland

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a chance of showers in the north early on

Highs: Upper 60s to 70°

