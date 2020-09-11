Fantastic Friday followed by soggy Saturday
Dry conditions give way to rain for part of the weekend
A chilly morning is underway with temperatures in the low 30s for most areas. Frost Advisories expire by mid-morning. It’ll be a sunny and warmer day with highs more seasonal. Then, the nice conditions break down as our next system moves in tomorrow. Rain moves in during the morning starting in the west and becoming widespread. There will be times of moderate to heavy rain with rain amounts around half an inch to near an inch in some spots.
Today: Sunny, warmer, and practically perfect
- Highs: Low to mid 60s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland
Saturday: Cloudy and rainy
- Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Sunday: Morning light showers north. Otherwise, clouds slowly clearing
- Highs: Mainly 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm
- Highs: Upper 60s to near 70°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
- Highs: Low to mid-70s, especially inland
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a chance of showers in the north early on
- Highs: Upper 60s to 70°
