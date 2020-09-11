Advertisement

Fall foliage begins in the Upper Peninsula

By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fall season approaches in the UP. And the colors on the leaves are already changing.

Autumn produces a vibrant bloom, which makes for amazing scenery to experience -- for both Yoopers and visitors alike.

Executive Director Brad Barnett of the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau said that is especially true up in the Keweenaw.

“It draws visitors from really across the Midwest. Predominantly from downstate Michigan, the “Chicagoland” area, and Northern Wisconsin/Minnesota,” he said.

Peak season in the UP can range from mid-September to mid-October. And as the days grow shorter and the nights longer, National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Zika explained the importance of weather in enhancing the colorful displays of nature.

“Precipitation has been above normal or at least around normal across Upper Michigan. And so from a precipitation perspective all the ingredients are there," he said.

So what causes the leaves to change color? Zika explained the unique chemical process which occurs with each leaf in the fall.

“The process where the chlorophyll (giving the leaves its green color) is being produced in the leaves stops and begins to break down. All the sugars and everything else that are in the leaves start to cause these other pigments -- the oranges, the reds, the purples," Zika said.

And the longer that mild days and clear, cool nights continue in the UP, Zika said this can lead to a good viewing season this fall.

That’s good news to Barnett, who said business has been holding strong in the Keweenaw since the summer.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that the demand is still going to be there. Looking at advanced reservations it looks like we’re going to have a good fall. But we’ve got our fingers crossed," he said.

