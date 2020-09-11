Escanaba School Board Nominees Q&A

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Education Support Professional Association held a question and answer session Thursday in Escanaba for the candidates running for the Escanaba School Board.

The seven-member board has three open seats and there are six people running for those seats. Community members came to the Karas Band Shell, socially distanced, and listened as each candidate answered six questions.

“We’re a very close community and we all come together and when someone is down, we’re all there to help and so what better way to get the voters and our local residents out to see what the candidates have to say,” said Gypsia Flath, MEA 17B MESPA President.

James Hermans, Todd Milkiewicz are seeking re-election. The other nominees are David Deno, Sage Dubord, Jennifer-Johnson-Reeves and James Segorski.

The community will vote on these candidates in the November election.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.