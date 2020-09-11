Advertisement

UDPATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 30+ in Upper Michigan Friday

One new death was reported in Delta County.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 35 new coronavirus cases Friday.

Delta and Houghton counties each reported eight new cases. Iron counties added five. Three cases each were reported in Dickinson, Mackinac and Marquette counties. Baraga, Chippewa, Gogebic, Menominee and Ontonagon counties each increased by one new case Friday.

New recoveries were added in Chippewa (1), Delta (3), Iron (2), and Menominee (5) counties. One new death was reported in Delta County Friday.

As of Friday, September 10, at 5:40 p.m., there are a total of 1,240 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 765 are considered recovered and 20 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 10. Two of those patients are in the ICU. The MDHHS page wasn’t updated on Sept. 11.

Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. OSF St. Francis Hospital has one patient in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two COVID-19 patients, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 77,895 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.43% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 11.

Michigan reported 1,313 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 110,832. Nine new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,578 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 80,678.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

