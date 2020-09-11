Advertisement

Consumer advisory: Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizers receive MDARD ‘stop-use’ order

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development discovered the hand sanitizers do not meet the labeled alcohol content, a key ingredient in effective hand sanitizer.
Michigan has banned the sale of Vlanc+Piür hand sanitizer after it failed lab tests for alcohol quantities.
Michigan has banned the sale of Vlanc+Piür hand sanitizer after it failed lab tests for alcohol quantities.(source: Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Friday, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order for Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizer after finding the products do not protect the public and do not comply with the standards in the Michigan Weights and Measures Act, 1964 Public Act 283.

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders prohibit the sale, offering for sale, or use of hand sanitizers sold as Vlanc+Piür hand sanitizer stating, ‘Formulated with 70 percent of alcohol with aloe and glycerin’. These products should no longer be used, immediately be removed from store shelves or other product displays, and no longer be offered for sale.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 60 percent ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Laboratory Division Director. “Working to ensure that Michiganders are getting what they pay for is a hallmark of consumer protection. It’s especially vital right now for MDARD to be conducting marketplace sampling of hand sanitizers.”

As part of a marketplace investigation, MDARD discovered the hand sanitizers do not meet the labeled alcohol content, a key ingredient in effective hand sanitizer. The Vlanc+Piür brand stated it contained the 70 percent ethyl alcohol; however, MDARD testing confirmed it contained less than 60 percent. The department’s Weights and Measures section is also currently conducting additional sampling of various hand sanitizers to ensure they meet the minimum criteria to protect public health.

“Michiganders who have been using Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizer to help protect themselves from COVID-19 should monitor their health closely and seek testing if they develop symptoms of the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These include signs of respiratory illness such as cough, fever and shortness of breath or other symptoms such as fatigue, headache, new loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting.”

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders means no Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizers can be sold or used in the State of Michigan effective September 11, 2020. The products may be returned to the place of purchase or properly disposed of in accordance with local ordinances.

Consumers can visit www.michigan.gov/mdard and for photos of the product labels (also pictured above).

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

MDARD Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Future is Digital Challenge offers free courses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The national Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) and the online learning platform Udacity are sponsoring the two-part initiative, designed to train rural Americans in new skills that will help them participate in the growing tech economy.

News

Michigamme Artisans Market rescheduled to Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Organizers of the Fall Artisans Market moved the event to Sunday due to Saturday’s rainy forecast.

News

Negaunee Firefighter pays tribute to those lost on 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Negaunee Firefighter Lt. Eric Pellinen discusses the annual Negaunee Firefighters' 9/11 Tribute, which he started four years ago to honor those lost, both civilian and first responders in the attacks nineteen years ago.

News

9/11 Firefighter Tribute

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Negaunee Firefighter Lt. Eric Pellinen discusses the annual Negaunee Firefighters' 9/11 Tribute, which he started four years ago to honor those lost, both civilian and first responders in the attacks nineteen years ago.

Latest News

News

UP firefighters head to the West Coast to assist those battling wildfires

Updated: 3 hours ago
The DNR says 18 U.P. firefighters have been sent out west

News

Michigan Tech hosts COVID talks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Michigan Tech will be hosting a series of weekly talk discussing COVID-19.

VOD Recordings

U.P. firefighters head to West Coast to assist crews battling wildfires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
U.P. firefighters helping those battling fires along West Coast

VOD Recordings

New prostate cancer treatments available in the Upper Peninsula

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
What you need to know about prostate cancer

News

Political signs being stolen from Marquette residents yards overnight

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Political campaign signs reportedly being stolen from Marquette residents yards overnight

News

Potential third party interested in Vista Theater after roof collapse

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A third party is potentially interested in the Vista Theater in Negaunee following a roof collapse.