Blackrocks Brewery serving up brews originally made for UP Beer Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 12th annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival may have been canceled, but that doesn’t mean the beer goes to waste.

Some local breweries are tapping the beer they’ve made for the event. This weekend, Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette is serving up the reserved beers, which were being saved for the festival.

Andy Langlios, co-owner of Blackrocks, says though Beer Fest won’t happen, all is not lost.

“There’s no way in the world you can really capture the fun that is U.P. Fall Beer Fest, but at least we can go through some beers and people can enjoy them and offer them up to people,” said Langlios.

Langlios says he’s looking forward to seeing everyone who comes out and supports Beer Fest from a distance this year.

