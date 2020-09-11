Appointments required for registering harvest this bear season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Bear hunting season is already underway in Michigan, and there are a few things the DNR wants you to know before you bring in your harvest.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Michigan DNR offices remain closed. This means check stations will be run by appointment. When you bring in your harvest, masks must be worn, and six foot social distancing needs to be observed. Officials say, despite offices being closed, registration remained high this year, with plenty of hunter excitement.

“We’ve had a lot more people applying online because our offices weren’t open to help people out with that,” said Cody Norton, large carnivore specialist with the Michigan DNR. “Across the state we had more than 57,000 people either for a preference point or for an actual bear tag. It’s limited entry, we had 7,080 bear licenses available across the state and just over 6,000 went to the Upper Peninsula.”

Another reminder, that you have 72 hours after harvest to bring in the bear head and pelt, or the entire animal to an approved check station. You can learn more about bear season here.

