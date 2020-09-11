Advertisement

Appointments required for registering harvest this bear season

A black bear in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
A black bear in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.(Michigan DNR)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Bear hunting season is already underway in Michigan, and there are a few things the DNR wants you to know before you bring in your harvest.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Michigan DNR offices remain closed. This means check stations will be run by appointment. When you bring in your harvest, masks must be worn, and six foot social distancing needs to be observed. Officials say, despite offices being closed, registration remained high this year, with plenty of hunter excitement.

“We’ve had a lot more people applying online because our offices weren’t open to help people out with that,” said Cody Norton, large carnivore specialist with the Michigan DNR. “Across the state we had more than 57,000 people either for a preference point or for an actual bear tag. It’s limited entry, we had 7,080 bear licenses available across the state and just over 6,000 went to the Upper Peninsula.”

Another reminder, that you have 72 hours after harvest to bring in the bear head and pelt, or the entire animal to an approved check station. You can learn more about bear season here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Forest Park Volleyball Coach talks about wearing masks in matches

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Michigan high School volleyball, soccer and football players and coaches will wear masks in practices and in games.

News

Negaunee High School football coach reacts to Governor’s decision

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Fall athletes required to wear masks during games throughout the season.

Sports

MHSAA provides guidance on face masks for fall athletics

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The MHSAA will attempt to assist schools in understanding these requirements, but know the MHSAA has no authority to waive, ignore or modify Executive Orders for any reason.

Sports

WCHA men’s league delays start of 2020-21 season

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The new 2020-21 league schedule and details regarding non-league play and the WCHA postseason tournament will be announced later this fall.

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer signs executive order outlining mask requirements for organized sports

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-180 on Wednesday, clarifying the rules on face coverings for organized sports during training, practice and competition.

Sports

Munising Mustangs football prepares for first season of 8-man football

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
As fundamentals are being put in place, the Mustangs focus is aimed the exactly where it always has been.

Sports

No varsity football team this fall in Ishpeming

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
There are not enough players to field a squad.

Sports

Midwest legislators encourage Big Ten to reconsider fall sports seasons

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The letter was signed by legislators from Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand 9-6-20

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
This is your Sports on Demand.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand 9-5-20

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
This is your Sports on Demand.