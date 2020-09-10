Advertisement

Warmer conditions before our next shot of rain

A quiet trend to end the week with another system on Saturday
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High pressure is moving in today through tomorrow. This will keep dry conditions and sunshine around. Plus, it will be more seasonal as highs will reach near 70° tomorrow. Then, a mid-level low-pressure system will bring widespread rain on Saturday. At times the rain will be moderate to heavy. A gradual warm-up develops next week.

Today: AM patchy frost and fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cool

· Highs: Mid to upper 50s along the Great Lakes, near 60° inland

Friday: Sunny, dry, and warmer

· Highs: Low to mid-60s along the shorelines, upper 60s to near 70° inland

Saturday: Cloudy with widespread rain starting in the morning.

· Highs: Upper 50s to around 60°

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy

· Highs: Low to mid-60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry

· Highs: Around 60°

Tuesday: Mix of sun/clouds and warmer

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

· Highs: Upper 60s to near 70°

