Warmer conditions before our next shot of rain

High pressure is moving in today through tomorrow. This will keep dry conditions and sunshine around. Plus, it will be more seasonal as highs will reach near 70° tomorrow. Then, a mid-level low-pressure system will bring widespread rain on Saturday. At times the rain will be moderate to heavy. A gradual warm-up develops next week.

Today: AM patchy frost and fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cool

· Highs: Mid to upper 50s along the Great Lakes, near 60° inland

Friday: Sunny, dry, and warmer

· Highs: Low to mid-60s along the shorelines, upper 60s to near 70° inland

Saturday: Cloudy with widespread rain starting in the morning.

· Highs: Upper 50s to around 60°

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy

· Highs: Low to mid-60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry

· Highs: Around 60°

Tuesday: Mix of sun/clouds and warmer

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

· Highs: Upper 60s to near 70°

