Advertisement

Upper Michigan fall colors expected to peak week of Sept. 28

Also, USA Today’s 10Best named the Upper Peninsula as the 2020 Best Destination for Fall Foliage.
A view of the Sturgeon River in early fall.
A view of the Sturgeon River in early fall.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall is in the air. We can feel it, and soon, we’ll really be able to see it.

Upper Michigan fall colors often peak the last week of September, and this year is no different. According to the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, the entire U.P. will reach peak fall colors the week of September 28. The rest of Michigan follows weekly through October.

Here's a look at the 2020 Fall Color Outlook. USA Today’s 10Best also named the Upper Peninsula as the 2020 Best...

Posted by TV6 & FOX UP on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Each year, the fall color season usually brings in many tourists hoping to get a glimpse at the many leaf colors Upper Michigan has to offer. Maybe even more so this year, as Upper Michigan is USA Today 10Best’s 2020 Best Destination for Fall Foliage. The U.P. bested locations like Gatlinburg, Tennessee; the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania; the White Mountains of New Hampshire; and Door County, Wisconsin, to claim the top spot.

UP Travel has also compiled a list of fall color tours to take in Upper Michigan. The ten tour routes cover Upper Michigan’s 7 million acres of tree coverage. The travel organization also gives weekly color tour updates, though the page hasn’t been updated yet for 2020.

Along those same lines, the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan gives their best autumn drives, which for Upper Michigan are best viewed Sept. 20 through Oct. 5, the CRA said. Here’s the CRA’s list:

Chippewa County

  • North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area
  • Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford
  • Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123
  • Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Dickinson County

  • Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain
  • Metropolitan Road near Felch

Gogebic County

  • Black River Road to Black River Harbor
  • Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls
  • Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor
  • Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain
  • County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park
  • Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park

Houghton County

  • Covered Drive Road
  • Freda Road
  • Calumet Waterworks Road

Iron County

  • Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop
  • Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River
  • Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River
  • Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road
  • US-2 to Houghton County

Keweenaw County

  • Brockway Mountain Drive
  • Lac La Belle Road
  • Gratiot Lake Road
  • Mohawk-Gay Road
  • Eagle Harbor Road
  • Cliff Drive
  • Five Mile Point Road

Marquette County

  • County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay
  • Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay
  • County Road 533 in Skandia
  • M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn

Ontonagon County

  • South boundary road in the Porcupine Mountains from the Presque Isle River on to Ontonagon

While taking your fall trips, don’t forget to take some pictures. Plus, we want to see them! Submit your fall color photos here.

To really get into that fall feeling, check out some fall color views from 2019, as seen by TV6′s SkyTracker6 drone, below.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WCHA men’s league delays start of 2020-21 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The new 2020-21 league schedule and details regarding non-league play and the WCHA postseason tournament will be announced later this fall.

News

New UP-wide campaign urges unemployed to get back to work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! wants to fill more than 1,000 open jobs.

State

’Futures for Frontliners’ program, tuition-free college credits partnership launched

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Education, labor, business, and workforce leaders join to urge Michigan’s 625,000 COVID-19 essential workers to apply now for tuition-free college.

VOD Recordings

New UP-wide campaign urges unemployed to get back to work

Updated: 4 hours ago
New UP-wide campaign urges unemployed to get back to work

Latest News

News

Girls Ride Only ATV and SXS ride this Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Bobbi Bray of Mucked Up and Pat Gleason of the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club talk about the upcoming Girls Ride Only event held this Saturday in Gwinn.

News

Girls Ride Only

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Bobbi Bray of Mucked Up and Pat Gleason of the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club talk about the upcoming Girls Ride Only event held this Saturday in Gwinn.

News

2020 Miss Upper Peninsula Pageant goes virtual

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Still, organizers said contestants remain fully onboard and excited about the distinctive format this year.

News

Governor Whitmer signs executive order outlining mask requirements for organized sports

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-180 on Wednesday, clarifying the rules on face coverings for organized sports during training, practice and competition.

News

Health protocols in place at Marquette tattoo parlor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
It has been business as usual since the middle of June.

News

Enbridge releases statement on Michigan Circuit Court ruling for Line 5

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Work will soon begin again on the eastern segment of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.