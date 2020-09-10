Upper Michigan fall colors expected to peak week of Sept. 28
Also, USA Today’s 10Best named the Upper Peninsula as the 2020 Best Destination for Fall Foliage.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall is in the air. We can feel it, and soon, we’ll really be able to see it.
Upper Michigan fall colors often peak the last week of September, and this year is no different. According to the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, the entire U.P. will reach peak fall colors the week of September 28. The rest of Michigan follows weekly through October.
Each year, the fall color season usually brings in many tourists hoping to get a glimpse at the many leaf colors Upper Michigan has to offer. Maybe even more so this year, as Upper Michigan is USA Today 10Best’s 2020 Best Destination for Fall Foliage. The U.P. bested locations like Gatlinburg, Tennessee; the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania; the White Mountains of New Hampshire; and Door County, Wisconsin, to claim the top spot.
UP Travel has also compiled a list of fall color tours to take in Upper Michigan. The ten tour routes cover Upper Michigan’s 7 million acres of tree coverage. The travel organization also gives weekly color tour updates, though the page hasn’t been updated yet for 2020.
Along those same lines, the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan gives their best autumn drives, which for Upper Michigan are best viewed Sept. 20 through Oct. 5, the CRA said. Here’s the CRA’s list:
Chippewa County
- North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area
- Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford
- Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123
- Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive
Dickinson County
- Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain
- Metropolitan Road near Felch
Gogebic County
- Black River Road to Black River Harbor
- Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls
- Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor
- Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain
- County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park
- Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park
Houghton County
- Covered Drive Road
- Freda Road
- Calumet Waterworks Road
Iron County
- Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop
- Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River
- Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River
- Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road
- US-2 to Houghton County
Keweenaw County
- Brockway Mountain Drive
- Lac La Belle Road
- Gratiot Lake Road
- Mohawk-Gay Road
- Eagle Harbor Road
- Cliff Drive
- Five Mile Point Road
Marquette County
- County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay
- Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay
- County Road 533 in Skandia
- M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn
Ontonagon County
- South boundary road in the Porcupine Mountains from the Presque Isle River on to Ontonagon
While taking your fall trips, don’t forget to take some pictures. Plus, we want to see them! Submit your fall color photos here.
To really get into that fall feeling, check out some fall color views from 2019, as seen by TV6′s SkyTracker6 drone, below.
