Upper Michigan fall colors expected to peak week of Sept. 28

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall is in the air. We can feel it, and soon, we’ll really be able to see it.

Upper Michigan fall colors often peak the last week of September, and this year is no different. According to the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, the entire U.P. will reach peak fall colors the week of September 28. The rest of Michigan follows weekly through October.

Each year, the fall color season usually brings in many tourists hoping to get a glimpse at the many leaf colors Upper Michigan has to offer. Maybe even more so this year, as Upper Michigan is USA Today 10Best’s 2020 Best Destination for Fall Foliage. The U.P. bested locations like Gatlinburg, Tennessee; the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania; the White Mountains of New Hampshire; and Door County, Wisconsin, to claim the top spot.

UP Travel has also compiled a list of fall color tours to take in Upper Michigan. The ten tour routes cover Upper Michigan’s 7 million acres of tree coverage. The travel organization also gives weekly color tour updates, though the page hasn’t been updated yet for 2020.

Along those same lines, the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan gives their best autumn drives, which for Upper Michigan are best viewed Sept. 20 through Oct. 5, the CRA said. Here’s the CRA’s list:

Chippewa County

North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Dickinson County

Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain

Metropolitan Road near Felch

Gogebic County

Black River Road to Black River Harbor

Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls

Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor

Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain

County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park

Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park

Houghton County

Covered Drive Road

Freda Road

Calumet Waterworks Road

Iron County

Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop

Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River

Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River

Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road

US-2 to Houghton County

Keweenaw County

Brockway Mountain Drive

Lac La Belle Road

Gratiot Lake Road

Mohawk-Gay Road

Eagle Harbor Road

Cliff Drive

Five Mile Point Road

Marquette County

County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay

Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay

County Road 533 in Skandia

M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn

Ontonagon County

South boundary road in the Porcupine Mountains from the Presque Isle River on to Ontonagon

While taking your fall trips, don’t forget to take some pictures. Plus, we want to see them! Submit your fall color photos here.

To really get into that fall feeling, check out some fall color views from 2019, as seen by TV6′s SkyTracker6 drone, below.

