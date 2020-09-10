Advertisement

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center hosts drive-up resource fair

Some of the programs included, peer support and whole health.
A car drives up to a resource booth at the VA.
A car drives up to a resource booth at the VA.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain hosted a drive-thru resource fair on Thursday.

The circle driveway was filled with cars, and information booths from 8 a.m. to noon. This event provided veterans and their family members an opportunity to ask questions and receive information. Some of the programs included, peer support and whole health.

“The reason we put this together is for suicide prevention month; September is suicide prevention month, and today is suicide prevention day,” explained the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s suicide prevention coordinator, Sharon Anastas. “I thought it would be a great way to get that information out there and raise awareness to suicide prevention.”

More than 40 people attended. There was also a free drive-up flu shot area for veterans, as well.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

