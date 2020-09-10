Advertisement

Old jail to become new hotel

Demolition begins spring 2021
County jail along N 3rd St.
County jail along N 3rd St.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The old jail site in Delta County is getting a new makeover. After months of planning, the old county jail will be a new waterfront hotel. The jail was originally built in 1963 and will be torn down in a very work intensive project in 2021.

“It’s going to be pretty extensive because jails are all reinforced and pretty heavy-duty kind of buildings,” said Mac McClelland, Brownfield Redevelopment Manager of Otwell Mawby.

Before demolition can begin, workers must remove hazards such as florescent lights, lead paint, as well as any product with asbestos as material.

“We do know some of the floor tiles were asbestos. It’s pretty insidious material, it’s in roof caulk, window caulk, so that all has to be removed prior to demolition,” said McClelland.

“It’s a bit of a Pandora’s Box when you get into industrial sites such as this one,” said Joe Kaplan, Vice Chair of the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

The demolition process should take four to six weeks, but the entire construction process for phase one is scheduled to be 12-15 months.

“We have quite a bit of work to do to look at some of the issues on the site, environmental issues on the site, make sure that the members or the customers as well as the public are protected,” said McClelland.

Phase one includes turning the jail site into a waterfront hotel, phase two is on the same property but will include retail and housing and phase three will be redeveloping the old chamber building.

“It’s a way to reinvest in undesirable properties or properties that have special consideration,” said Kaplan.

Thursday’s public hearing only had one public comment, which was in favor of the new development.

