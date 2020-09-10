Advertisement

Negaunee High School football coach reacts to Governor’s decision

Fall athletes required to wear masks during games throughout the season.
Miner Stadium is empty on what would have been the first day of the season.
Miner Stadium is empty on what would have been the first day of the season.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reactions are coming in following Wednesday’s executive order signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, requiring all high school fall athletes to wear a mask while participating in games.

Negaunee High School head football coach Paul Jacobson expressed his concern about his players wearing face coverings for the remainder of the season.

“To wear a mask, a mouth guard, and a chin strap on their helmets, that’s asking a lot,” Jacobson said. "Especially if you have someone that might have some type of asthma or some type of health issue with that.”

This morning, the governor addressed her decision to make fall athletes wear a mask during a press conference.

"Masking up is an important part of functioning in the midst of COVID-19,” Whitmer said.

She also assured the public that special masks were getting produced for athletes who are playing on the field or on the court.

“There are different companies creating masks,” she explained, "specifically designed to help athletes stay safe while they are running, blocking, and playing football and other sports.”

Jacobson, however, was hesitant about that remark, expressing how difficult it would be to hand those particular masks out to every single student-athlete.

“The supply and demand is tough right now,” he said. "To try to find different safeguards and masks that Governor Whitmer is referring to is going to be difficult to be able to supply.

The governor also insisted that those in charge at schools and of kids make sure that protocols are followed to avoid any potential outbreaks and taking a step back.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NMU College of Business settles gender discrimination lawsuit with four female professors

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
The college paid $1.46 million to professors Claudia L. Hart, Carol S. Steinhaus, Karin M. Stulz, and Margaret E. Vroman.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 25 Thursday in Upper Michigan

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan currently has 13 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Two of those patients are in the ICU.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

State

Michigan House approves plan clearing way for CBD, marijuana treatment for pets

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The measure would allow veterinarians to consult with pet owners about products.

Latest News

Sports

MHSAA provides guidance on face masks for fall athletics

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The MHSAA will attempt to assist schools in understanding these requirements, but know the MHSAA has no authority to waive, ignore or modify Executive Orders for any reason.

News

Old jail to become new hotel

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The entire construction process for phase one is scheduled to be 12-15 months.

News

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center hosts drive-up resource fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Some of the programs included, peer support and whole health.

Back to School & Beyond

Forest Park music class takes percussion to new level

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
It’s difficult to play traditional instruments while wearing a mask, so the band director got creative.

News

Upper Michigan fall colors expected to peak week of Sept. 28

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Also, USA Today’s 10Best named the Upper Peninsula as the 2020 Best Destination for Fall Foliage.

Sports

WCHA men’s league delays start of 2020-21 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The new 2020-21 league schedule and details regarding non-league play and the WCHA postseason tournament will be announced later this fall.