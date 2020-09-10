Negaunee High School football coach reacts to Governor’s decision

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reactions are coming in following Wednesday’s executive order signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, requiring all high school fall athletes to wear a mask while participating in games.

Negaunee High School head football coach Paul Jacobson expressed his concern about his players wearing face coverings for the remainder of the season.

“To wear a mask, a mouth guard, and a chin strap on their helmets, that’s asking a lot,” Jacobson said. "Especially if you have someone that might have some type of asthma or some type of health issue with that.”

This morning, the governor addressed her decision to make fall athletes wear a mask during a press conference.

"Masking up is an important part of functioning in the midst of COVID-19,” Whitmer said.

She also assured the public that special masks were getting produced for athletes who are playing on the field or on the court.

“There are different companies creating masks,” she explained, "specifically designed to help athletes stay safe while they are running, blocking, and playing football and other sports.”

Jacobson, however, was hesitant about that remark, expressing how difficult it would be to hand those particular masks out to every single student-athlete.

“The supply and demand is tough right now,” he said. "To try to find different safeguards and masks that Governor Whitmer is referring to is going to be difficult to be able to supply.

The governor also insisted that those in charge at schools and of kids make sure that protocols are followed to avoid any potential outbreaks and taking a step back.

