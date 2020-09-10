Advertisement

Missing African cat prowls New Hampshire city

Come home, Spartacus
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.(Source: Merrimack Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police are asking residents in Merrimack, New Hampshire, to be on the look out for a rather exotic kitty.

The family pet was reported missing on Wednesday.

“Spartacus is a 40 lb., 4-year-old African Serval that is legally owned and permitted through Fish and Game,” said a Facebook post from the Merrimack Police Department. “He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers.”

Merrimack Residents: Please be on the look out for this missing family pet. Spartacus is a 40lb, 4 yr old African...

Posted by Merrimack Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Servals are native to Africa in areas south of the Sahara, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.

Anyone who sees the missing cat is being asked to call police dispatch.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum planes vandalized

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The display of retired aircraft give visitors an intimate view into the former base’s rich history.

Coronavirus

LMAS District Health Department: Be prepared for COVID-19, flu during National Preparedness Month

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
We’re still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are reopening and the flu season is right around the corner.

National

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

State

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags in remembrance of 9/11

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Latest News

Press Release

Great Lakes Conservation Corps offering free scrap tire hire hauling, recycling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
GLCC crews are available by appointment to pick up, haul, and properly dispose of a maximum of 10 tires per Marquette County residence for free.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

Political News

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

Coronavirus

New MDHHS order to allow outdoor visits at residential facilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
To address areas with higher levels of risk, the order allows local health departments to stop visitation if necessary.

National

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 28-year-old teacher had been an educator for five years.

News

NMU College of Business settles gender discrimination lawsuit with four female professors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
The college paid $1.46 million to professors Claudia L. Hart, Carol S. Steinhaus, Karin M. Stulz, and Margaret E. Vroman.