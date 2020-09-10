Advertisement

Michigan House approves plan clearing way for CBD, marijuana treatment for pets

The measure would allow veterinarians to consult with pet owners about products.
State Rep. Greg Markkanen and Dr. Kellie Holmstrom, joining via video conference from her animal clinic in Marquette, testify before the House Agriculture Committee on Jan. 15, 2020, in support of Markkanen’s legislation to allow veterinarians to consult with pet owners on the use of CBD oil and marijuana products. The measure was approved by the Michigan House Sept. 10, 2020.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - A new measure moving to the Michigan Senate would allow more discussions about possible treatments for pets.

State Representative Greg Markkanen Thursday lead the Michigan House in approving a measure that would allow veterinarians to consult with pet owners in Michigan about the use of products containing CBD oil and THC for their animals.

Rep. Markkanen (R-Houghton) said he introduced the plan to solve a problem brought to light by an Upper Peninsula veterinarian.

“We must make sure our veterinarians are able to have open and honest conversations with people about using products containing CBD oil and marijuana to care for their pets,” Rep. Markkanen said. “Some research has shown such products can help dogs and cats cope with pain, anxiety and epilepsy. It’s important that animal owners in Michigan are able to discuss the options with the vets who are familiar with their pets, instead of being forced to rely on the internet.”

Dr. Kellie Holmstrom, who operates an animal clinic in Marquette, testified before the House Agriculture Committee in January about challenges she has faced (photo above). She said clients often have questions about the use of products containing CBD oil and THC for their pets, but offering advice about the products is a legal gray area for veterinarians.

Rep. Markkanen’s solution, House Bill 5085, would update state law to make it clear that a veterinarian can consult with animal owners on the use of marijuana or CBD oil for the pet.

The measure now advances to the Senate for further consideration.

Press Release. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

