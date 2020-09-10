LMAS District Health Department: Be prepared for COVID-19, flu during National Preparedness Month

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The LMAS District Health Department is reminding everyone to stay safe during National Preparedness Month.

This fall, we’re facing unprecedented threats to public health and our healthcare system.

September 2020 is National Preparedness Month, and LMAS District Health Department encourages each of you to take steps now, to plan ahead for the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 combined with the upcoming flu season.

We’re still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are reopening and the flu season is right around the corner.

Dr. James Terrian, Medical Director for LMAS District Health Department implores local residents to continue to do the small things that have helped keep the four county region’s COVID-19 numbers relatively low.

“Wear a cloth face covering when around people not in your household, wash your hands often, keep your distance from others and stay home if you’re sick. These small things are pretty similar to what we ask you to do each year during flu season. Except this year, it is more important than ever that everyone over the age of six months get their flu shot. We don’t know what flu season combined with COVID-19 might look like, but we do know that the flu shot - while not perfect - is a very important tool for reducing the incidence of flu or the severity of flu and keeping people out of hospital beds that may be needed for COVID-19 patients.”

If your child is attending school in person, ensure they wear a cloth face covering, check their temperature each day before school and monitor them for any COVID or flu symptoms. If your child develops a fever and or other symptoms, keep them home and call your doctor or local LMAS District Health Department office.

We all have a role in keeping our communities safe and strong. For help taking action during National Preparedness Month, visit ready.gov/plan.

Keep doing the small things - mask, distance, wash hands, stay home when sick - which many of you have been doing during the COVID-19 outbreak, and schedule your flu shot. If we all do these small things, we can make a big difference for our families, neighbors, and communities.

