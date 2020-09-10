Advertisement

Great Lakes Conservation Corps offering free scrap tire hire hauling, recycling

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the month of September, the Superior Watershed Partnership’s (SWP) Great Lakes Conservation Corps (GLCC) crews are available at no charge to pick-up Marquette County residents' scrap tires and recycle them at Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority (MCSWMA).

GLCC crews are available by appointment to pick up, haul, and properly dispose of a maximum of 10 tires per Marquette County residence for free.

Car and truck tires that are 22.5 inches in diameter or less, including tires on rims, will be accepted.

Larger tires, tractor tires, tires on split rims, and tires from businesses are not eligible, no exceptions.

Elderly and handicapped Marquette County residents will receive priority scheduling.

These efforts have been made possible thanks to funding from a scrap tire cleanup grant awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

For more information, Marquette County residents may contact Mindy at mindy@superiorwatersheds.org/

