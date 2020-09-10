Gov. Whitmer lowers flags in remembrance of 9/11

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 11, 2020, to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and those who perished when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

“On Patriot Day, we remember the Americans who lost their lives and honor the first responders who put everything on the line as they rushed toward danger,” Whitmer said. “During those tragic moments, our nation came together as a united force to help our fellow Americans in their time of need. It showed us that we can, and will, overcome any tragedy.”

The State of Michigan honors Patriot Day by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.