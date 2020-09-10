Advertisement

Girls Ride Only ATV and SXS ride this Saturday

The event will start around 10:00 a.m. at the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things might get a little noisy in Gwinn this Saturday as the Snowmobile and ATV Club holds their second annual Girls Ride Only event — but don’t worry, all that noise is for a good cause.

Nearly 100 women are expected to participate in the ride this weekend, and the event has collected, and is still collecting, feminine products, which it will donate to local women’s centers, shelters, and schools. The theme for the event is Cowboy, with every member having been given a costume consisting of a cowboy hat and bandanna. There will also be a raffle where the grand prize is a donated fire pit.

Bobbi Bray, the owner of Mucked Up, a local apparel company who puts on Girls Ride Only, was excited and hopeful regarding the upcoming ride, saying, “I want to say thank you to everyone who helps us by donating items for us to give to the centers where we bring them.”

Pat Gleason, a member of the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club, mentioned that the club often puts on a Snowmobile safety/instruction class, usually one Saturday during the winter. The class’ status is uncertain because of COVID, though if it runs, it’s free for anyone who wants to sign up.

Mucked Up’s Facebook page, with links and information on how to donate, can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New UP-wide campaign urges unemployed to get back to work

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! wants to fill more than 1,000 open jobs.

State

’Futures for Frontliners’ program, tuition-free college credits partnership launched

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Education, labor, business, and workforce leaders join to urge Michigan’s 625,000 COVID-19 essential workers to apply now for tuition-free college.

VOD Recordings

New UP-wide campaign urges unemployed to get back to work

Updated: 1 hour ago
New UP-wide campaign urges unemployed to get back to work

News

Girls Ride Only

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Bobbi Bray of Mucked Up and Pat Gleason of the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club talk about the upcoming Girls Ride Only event held this Saturday in Gwinn.

Latest News

News

2020 Miss Upper Peninsula Pageant goes virtual

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Still, organizers said contestants remain fully onboard and excited about the distinctive format this year.

News

Governor Whitmer signs executive order outlining mask requirements for organized sports

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-180 on Wednesday, clarifying the rules on face coverings for organized sports during training, practice and competition.

News

Health protocols in place at Marquette tattoo parlor

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
It has been business as usual since the middle of June.

News

Enbridge releases statement on Michigan Circuit Court ruling for Line 5

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Work will soon begin again on the eastern segment of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

News

Marquette-Alger RESA provides update ahead of next week’s CTE Committee meeting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
A full agenda and Zoom details for the meeting will be released ahead of the Wednesday, Sept. 16 meeting.

News

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center to host veterans drive-up resource fair

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The resource fair will provide Veterans and their family members an opportunity to ask questions and receive information without leaving their vehicle or being required to have physical contact with a provider.