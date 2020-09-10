Girls Ride Only ATV and SXS ride this Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things might get a little noisy in Gwinn this Saturday as the Snowmobile and ATV Club holds their second annual Girls Ride Only event — but don’t worry, all that noise is for a good cause.

Nearly 100 women are expected to participate in the ride this weekend, and the event has collected, and is still collecting, feminine products, which it will donate to local women’s centers, shelters, and schools. The theme for the event is Cowboy, with every member having been given a costume consisting of a cowboy hat and bandanna. There will also be a raffle where the grand prize is a donated fire pit.

Bobbi Bray, the owner of Mucked Up, a local apparel company who puts on Girls Ride Only, was excited and hopeful regarding the upcoming ride, saying, “I want to say thank you to everyone who helps us by donating items for us to give to the centers where we bring them.”

Pat Gleason, a member of the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club, mentioned that the club often puts on a Snowmobile safety/instruction class, usually one Saturday during the winter. The class’ status is uncertain because of COVID, though if it runs, it’s free for anyone who wants to sign up.

