Advertisement

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 25 Thursday in Upper Michigan

Upper Michigan currently has 13 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Two of those patients are in the ICU.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 25 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

Houghton County added nine new cases, while Delta County reported seven new cases. Luce and Marquette counties increased by three. Iron County added two cases, while Gogebic County increased by one.

Seventeen new recoveries were added in Chippewa (1), Delta (1), Gogebic (2), Houghton (4), Menominee (7) and Ontonagon (2) counties. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, September 10, at 5:10 p.m., there are a total of 1,206 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 754 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 10. Two of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. OSF St. Francis Hospital has one patient in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two COVID-19 patients, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 76,837 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.42% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 10.

Michigan reported 924 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 109,519. Seventeen new deaths were reported statewide, with nine coming from vital records review. In total, 6,569 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 80,678.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Note: Many counties are including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Political News

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

Sports

MHSAA provides guidance on face masks for fall athletics

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The MHSAA will attempt to assist schools in understanding these requirements, but know the MHSAA has no authority to waive, ignore or modify Executive Orders for any reason.

Latest News

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

Wildfires raging across West Coast

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Wildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast.

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

Coronavirus

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.

News

New UP-wide campaign urges unemployed to get back to work

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! wants to fill more than 1,000 open jobs.

State

’Futures for Frontliners’ program, tuition-free college credits partnership launched

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Education, labor, business, and workforce leaders join to urge Michigan’s 625,000 COVID-19 essential workers to apply now for tuition-free college.