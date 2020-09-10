UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 25 Thursday in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 25 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

Houghton County added nine new cases, while Delta County reported seven new cases. Luce and Marquette counties increased by three. Iron County added two cases, while Gogebic County increased by one.

Seventeen new recoveries were added in Chippewa (1), Delta (1), Gogebic (2), Houghton (4), Menominee (7) and Ontonagon (2) counties. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, September 10, at 5:10 p.m., there are a total of 1,206 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 754 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 10. Two of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. OSF St. Francis Hospital has one patient in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two COVID-19 patients, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 76,837 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.42% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 10.

Michigan reported 924 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 109,519. Seventeen new deaths were reported statewide, with nine coming from vital records review. In total, 6,569 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 80,678.

Note: Many counties are including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.

