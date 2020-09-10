A fine fall day expected Friday with the return of rain on Saturday.
Temperatures Warm Friday with a Cool-down Due to Clouds and Rain Saturday
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: mid to upper 60s
Saturday: Cloudy, showers likely
Highs: upper 50s to lower 60s
Sunday: Cloudy, chance of early morning showers east, clearing as the day wears on
Highs: around 60 north, 60s south
Next week should start out with sunny skies on Monday as high-pressure controls U.P. weather. As the high drifts off to the east, increasing southwesterly winds will pull warm air into the Great Lakes on Tuesday.
