A fine fall day expected Friday with the return of rain on Saturday.

Temperatures Warm Friday with a Cool-down Due to Clouds and Rain Saturday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy, showers likely

Highs: upper 50s to lower 60s

Sunday: Cloudy, chance of early morning showers east, clearing as the day wears on

Highs: around 60 north, 60s south

Next week should start out with sunny skies on Monday as high-pressure controls U.P. weather. As the high drifts off to the east, increasing southwesterly winds will pull warm air into the Great Lakes on Tuesday.

