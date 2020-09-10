Advertisement

2020 Miss Upper Peninsula Pageant goes virtual

Public can vote ahead and then tune in for the Sept. 12 results online.
Strutting in style -- on the virtual stage. That’s the audition process this year for Miss Upper Peninsula USA and Teen USA contestants.
Strutting in style -- on the virtual stage. That's the audition process this year for Miss Upper Peninsula USA and Teen USA contestants.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Strutting in style on the virtual stage.

It is quite the unique fashion statement for contestants of this year’s Miss Upper Peninsula USA and Miss Upper Peninsula Teen USA Pageant. They will have until the 3 p.m. deadline on Saturday, Sept. 12 to submit their modeling videos -- which highlights the virtual onstage competition. The audition will then follow with one-on-one Zoom meetings for the interview portion of the event.

The producers of the pageant, JLSW Design LLC, have rescheduled twice and covered every precautionary measure in the planning stage in hopes of hosting the event live. The virtual format remained the best and safest option. Still, they said the contestants are still fully onboard and excited about the distinctive format this year.

“(It’s) a really incredible credit to the contestants because they’ve been extremely flexible and just embracing whatever options we’ve had available,” said Producer and former Michigan’s Perfect Miss 2011, Jennifer Timm.

And the competitors just might embrace a distinctive advantage revealed in these options.

“The thing that’s beneficial is that when they compete on-stage they really only have one shot to really feel that they did their best. However, with this virtual option, they can record or re-record if they don’t feel that it’s their best presentation of themselves,” Timm said.

The announcement of 2020′s Miss Upper Peninsula USA and Miss Upper Peninsula Teen USA is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. The event will not be available live, but the video recording of the results will be posted via JLSW Design’s Facebook Page. Vote ahead for your favorite contestants and tune in to Saturday’s results here.

