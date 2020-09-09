Woman involved in fatal Baraga County crash bound over to circuit court

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Pelkie woman who is facing OWI charges for her role in a late July Baraga County fatal crash has been bound over to Circuit Court.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Friday, July 31, when 48-year-old Wendy Liuska was driving southbound on US-41 and tried to make a left turn into the gas station parking lot. Her vehicle allegedly turned into the path of a northbound Ford Ranger Pickup truck driven by a Wisconsin man. Liuska was transported to Baraga County Hospital, along with two passengers who were in her vehicle, a four-year-old boy and 56-year-old David Savard. Savard later died from his injuries. Click here to read our original story

48-year-old Wendy Liuska is facing the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated-causing death

Operating While Intoxicated-with a passenger less than 16 years of age

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison. Her next court appearance has not been scheduled yet.

